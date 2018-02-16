Coca-Cola sales beat as consumers drink more vitamin water, coffee

Coca-Cola Co reported a 20 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Friday as it continues to sell off its bottling operations, and recorded a US$3.6 billion charge related to the new U.S. tax laws.

REUTERS: Coca-Cola Co reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales on Friday as it sold more teas, coffees and vitamin water, sending its shares up 2.4 percent.

Organic sales, which exclude the impact of the company's ongoing efforts to refranchise its bottling operations, rose 6 percent, helped by demand for products such as Georgia Coffee and Glaceau vitamin water.

Net operating revenue fell to US$7.51 billion from US$9.41 billion a year earlier, but beat the average analyst estimate of US$7.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Global volume growth remained unchanged even as North America volumes increased 1 percent.

The Fanta and Diet Coke maker reported a net loss of US$2.75 billion, or 65 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, mainly due to a US$3.6 billion charge related to the new tax law. A year earlier the company had posted a profit of US$550 million, or 13 cents per share. (http://bit.ly/2Eyyffi)

The company's margins improved by 3.15 percentage points, largely due to divestitures of lower-margin bottling businesses.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings per share of 39 cents, beating analysts' average estimate of 38 cents.

