COE prices close mostly higher in latest bidding exercise; big jump in Cat B and Cat E premiums
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Apr 21).
For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$49,640 - up from S$45,600 in the last exercise. Category A premiums last surpassed this figure in 2017.
Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose from S$52,309 to S$61,190 - the highest in more than five years.
READ: Fewer COEs available for May to July, quota lowest in 6 years
COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$44,001 from S$36,134 in the previous bidding exercise.
Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,000, unchanged from the last exercise.
Open category (Cat E) COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$62,100 from S$52,200.
A total of 4,683 bids were received, with a quota of 2,957 COEs available.