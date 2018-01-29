Coffee maker Keurig to merge with Dr Pepper Snapple

NEW YORK: Soda maker Dr Pepper Snapple Group is merging with coffee specialist Keurig Green Mountain, the companies announced on Monday (Jan 29), creating a beverage giant with about US$11 billion in annual sales.

The transaction will combine the maker of Dr Pepper, 7UP and Sunkist with the creator of the Keurig single-serve coffee system.

Shareholders of privately-held Keurig will hold 87 per cent of the new company, with European Investment fund JAB Holding Company the controlling shareholder.

Mondelez International, JAB's partner in Keurig, will have a 13 to 14 per cent stake.

Shareholders of Dr. Pepper Snapple will receive a special cash dividend of US$103.75 per share and hold 13 per cent of the new company.

Companies such as Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper Snapple have expanded their slate of offerings as soda sales have ebbed amid concerns about obesity and diabetes.

In Dr Pepper Snapple's most recent quarter, carbonated soft drinks volume decreased one percent, while volumes of non-carbonated beverages rose six percent.

The combined company, to be called Keurig Dr Pepper, expects to achieve US$600 million in annualised cost savings by 2021.

The deal "will create a new scale beverage company which addresses today's consumer needs, with a powerful platform of consumer brands and an unparalleled distribution capability to reach virtually every consumer, everywhere," said Keurig chief executive Bob Gamgort.

Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group surged 34.6 per cent in pre-market trading to US$128.70.