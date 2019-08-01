Cognizant profit beats view, financial sector demand climbs

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp posted a 11.6per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as clients in the financial industry spent more on information technology services.

REUTERS: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp beat second-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday, as clients in the financial industry spent more on information technology services.

Shares of the Teaneck, New Jersey-based company rose 3.6per cent to US$67.50 in after market trading.

Revenue from its financial services segment, which accounts for more than a third of its total revenue, rose to US$1.47 billion, above estimates of US$1.46 billion. Revenue from healthcare services, however, fell 1.9per cent to US$1.13 billion.

The company competes with Accenture as well as with major Indian IT companies Tata Consultancy Services , Wipro and Infosys .

Cognizant said it expected current-quarter revenue to be between US$4.23 billion to US$4.27 billion, compared with the average analyst estimate of US$4.2 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company forecast full-year 2019 revenue growth in the range of 3.9per cent and 4.9per cent in constant currency. It had earlier forecast revenue growth between 3.6per cent and 5.1per cent.

The consulting and outsourcing services provider reported net income of US$509 million, or 90 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, up from US$456 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 94 cents per share, above estimates of 92 cents per share.

Revenue rose 3.4per cent to US$4.14 billion, in-line with analysts' average estimate of US$4.14 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)