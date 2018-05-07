Cognizant's first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent

IT services firm Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp's revenue rose about 10 percent in the first quarter, benefiting from higher spending by clients in the healthcare and financial industries.

The company said on Monday its net income fell to US$520 million or 88 cents per share in the three months ended March 31, from US$557 million or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to US$3.91 billion from US$3.55 billion.

