Cold weather chills US retail sales, factory output

U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in February amid bitterly cold weather across the country, but a rebound is likely as the government disburses another round of pandemic relief money to mostly lower- and middle-income households.

The harsh weather also took a bite out of production at factories last month, with the deep freeze in Texas and other parts of the South putting some petroleum refineries, petrochemical facilities and plastic resin plants out of commission. The setback is probably temporary.

Stronger economic growth is expected this year, thanks to massive fiscal stimulus and an acceleration in the pace of vaccines, which should allow for broader economic re-engagement, even as new COVID-19 cases are starting to creep up.

Federal Reserve officials, who started a two-day meeting on Tuesday, are likely to focus on the underlying economic strength, expectations of higher inflation and a steadily recovering labor market.

"With healthier and warmer days nearing, and generous stimulus checks on their way, consumers are poised to shake off the winter chills," said Lydia Boussour, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York. "This year, we expect the combination of an improved health situation and generous fiscal stimulus to fuel a consumer boom for the history books."

Retail sales dropped by 3.0per cent last month, the Commerce Department said. But data for January was revised sharply up to show sales rebounding 7.6per cent instead of 5.3per cent as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales falling only 0.5per cent in February.

Unseasonably cold weather gripped the country in February, with deadly snow storms lashing Texas. The decline in sales last month also reflected the fading boost from one-time US$600 checks to households, which were part of nearly US$900 billion in additional fiscal stimulus approved in late December, as well as delayed tax refunds.

The broad-based decrease was led by motor vehicles, with receipts at auto dealerships dropping 4.2per cent. Sales at clothing stores fell 2.8per cent. Consumers also slashed spending at restaurants and bars, leading to a 2.5per cent drop in receipts. Sales at restaurants and bars decreased 17per cent compared to February 2020.

Receipts at electronics and appliance stores dropped 1.9per cent and sales at furniture stores tumbled 3.8per cent. There were also big declines in sales at sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument and book stores. Receipts at food and beverage stores were unchanged. Sales at building material stores decreased 3.0per cent. Online retail sales plunged 5.4per cent.

Stocks on Wall Street were mixed. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices were mixed.

TEMPORARY SETBACK

Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales decreased 3.5per cent last month after surging by an upwardly revised 8.7per cent in January. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product. They were previously estimated to have shot up 6.0per cent in January.

President Joe Biden last week signed his US$1.9 trillion rescue package into law, which will send additional US$1,400 checks to households as well as extend a government-funded US$300 weekly unemployment supplement through Sept. 6. Households have also accumulated US$1.8 trillion in excess savings.

"It's likely we will see an even bigger boost to consumer spending in coming months, starting with March," said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan in New York.

Economists at Goldman Sachs on Saturday raised their first-quarter GDP growth estimate to a 6per cent annualized rate from a 5.5per cent pace, citing the latest stimulus from the Biden administration. The economy grew at a 4.1per cent rate in the fourth quarter.

Goldman Sachs forecast 7.0per cent growth this year. That would be the fastest growth since 1984 and would follow a 3.5per cent contraction last year, the worst performance in 74 years.

The rosy economic outlook was not dimmed by a separate report from the Fed on Tuesday showing output at factories tumbled 3.1per cent in February, also weighed down by a global semiconductor shortage because of the pandemic.

"While we expect these supply disruptions to be temporary, auto production could remain soft in the very near term," said Veronica Clark, an economist at Citigroup in New York. "With substantial new fiscal stimulus to support demand for consumer goods in the coming months, supply disruptions could lead to rising prices."

Indeed, supply constraints because of coronavirus-related restrictions are driving up commodity prices. A third report from the Labor Department showed import prices rose 1.3per cent last month after surging 1.4per cent in January. They jumped 3.0per cent on a year-on-year basis after rising 1.0per cent in January.

Though inflation is expected to accelerate as early as the first half of this year, many economists do not expect it to spiral out of control with millions of Americans unemployed. Supply chain bottlenecks are also expected to start easing as more people around the globe get vaccinated.

"There is still a great deal of unused industrial capacity in the U.S. economy. This will help keep inflation under control throughout this year," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Dan Burns and Andrea Ricci)