Cold weather chills US retail sales in February

WASHINGTON: U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in February amid bitterly cold weather across the country, but a rebound is likely as the government disburses another round of pandemic relief money to mostly lower- and middle-income households.

Other data on Tuesday showed import prices increasing strongly last month, driven by rising commodity prices, bolstering expectations of higher inflation this year. Federal Reserve officials, who were due to start a two-day meeting later on Tuesday, are likely to shrug off the broad weakness in sales.

"With healthier and warmer days nearing, and generous stimulus checks on their way, consumers are poised to shake off the winter chills," said Lydia Boussour, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York. "This year, we expect the combination of an improved health situation and generous fiscal stimulus to fuel a consumer boom for the history books."

Retail sales dropped by a seasonally adjusted 3.0per cent last month, the Commerce Department said. Data for January was revised up to show sales rebounding 7.6per cent instead of 5.3per cent as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales dropping 0.5per cent in February.

Unseasonably cold weather gripped the country in February, with deadly snow storms lashing Texas and other parts of the South region. The decline in sales last month also reflected the fading boost from one-time US$600 checks to households, which were part of nearly US$900 billion in additional fiscal stimulus approved in late December, as well as delayed tax refunds.

The decrease was led by motor vehicles, with receipts at auto dealerships dropping 4.2per cent after accelerating 5.0per cent in January. Sales at clothing stores fell 2.8per cent.

Consumers also cut back spending at restaurants and bars, leading to a 2.5per cent drop in receipts. Sales at restaurants and bars decreased 17per cent compared to February 2020. Receipts at electronics and appliance stores dropped 1.9per cent and sales at furniture stores tumbled 3.8per cent.

There were also big declines in sales at sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument and book stores.

Receipts at food and beverage stores were unchanged. Sales at building material stores decreased 3.0per cent. Online retail sales plunged 5.4per cent after advancing 16.8per cent in January.

U.S. stocks opened lower. The dollar was steady against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices were higher.

STRONG IMPORT PRICES

Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales decreased 3.5per cent last month after surging by an upwardly revised 8.7per cent in January. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product. They were previously estimated to have shot up 6.0per cent in January.

Still, last month's drop in core retail sales left the bulk of January's gain intact, and the decline was probably temporary. President Joe Biden last week signed his US$1.9 trillion rescue package into law, which will send additional US$1,400 checks to households as well as extend a government-funded US$300 weekly unemployment supplement through Sept. 6.

The anticipated rebound in retail sales will also be driven by an acceleration in the pace of vaccinations, which should allow for broader economic re-engagement, even as the rate of decline in new COVID-19 cases has leveled off. Households have also accumulated US$1.8 trillion in excess savings.

Economists at Goldman Sachs on Saturday boosted their first-quarter GDP growth estimate to a 6per cent annualized rate from a 5.5per cent pace, citing the latest stimulus from the Biden administration. The economy grew at a 4.1per cent rate in the fourth quarter.

Goldman Sachs forecast 7.0per cent growth this year. That would be the fastest growth since 1984 and would follow a 3.5per cent contraction last year, the worst performance in 74 years.

In a separate report on Tuesday, the Labor Department said import prices rose 1.3per cent last month after surging 1.4per cent in January. Economists had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, advancing 1.2per cent in February.

In the 12 months through February, import prices accelerated 3.0per cent after rising 1.0per cent in January. Oil prices have recovered to pre-pandemic levels amid expectations of a pick-up in global economic growth, but the pandemic is causing disruptions to the supply chain, boosting prices of commodities.

Inflation is expected to gain steam this year, driven by the massive fiscal stimulus and the reopening of the domestic economy as vaccinations slow the spread of the coronavirus. But excess capacity in the labor market will probably stop price pressures from spiraling out of control.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Dan Burns and Andrea Ricci)