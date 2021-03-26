Cold weather depresses US consumer spending; inflation muted

WASHINGTON :U.S. consumer spending fell by the most in 10 months in February as a cold snap gripped many parts of the country and the boost from a second round of stimulus checks to middle- and lower-income households faded, though the decline is likely temporary.

WASHINGTON -U.S. consumer spending fell by the most in 10 months in February as a cold snap gripped many parts of the country and the boost from a second round of stimulus checks to middle- and lower-income households faded, though the decline is likely temporary.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, dropped 1.0per cent last month after rebounding 3.4per cent in January, the Commerce Department said on Friday. That was the largest drop since April 2020, when the economy was reeling from the shutdown of nonessential businesses like restaurants to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Personal income tumbled 7.1per cent after surging 10.1per cent in January. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending would decrease 0.7per cent in February and income would decline 7.3per cent.

Unseasonably harsh weather in the second half of February, including severe winter storms in Texas and other parts of the densely populated South region, depressed homebuilding, production at factories, orders and shipments of manufactured goods last month.

But activity is expected to rebound in March amid warmer weather, the White House's US$1.9 trillion pandemic rescue package and increased vaccinations against the coronavirus.

The massive relief package approved this month is sending additional US$1,400 checks to qualified households and extending the government safety net for the unemployed through Sept. 6. The government reported on Thursday that first-time applications for unemployed benefits dropped to a one-year low last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

U.S. stocks opened higher. The dollar rose against a basket of other currencies. U.S. Treasury prices were lower.

BROAD DECLINE

Last month's decrease in consumer spending occurred across the board, with steep declines in purchases of pharmaceutical products and recreational goods. Spending on goods dropped 3.0per cent after soaring 8.4per cent in January.

Spending on services edged up 0.1per cent after increasing 0.9per cent in January. Consumers spent more on utilities and health care at hospitals, but cut back on dining out.

Advertisement

With demand soft, inflation retreated last month. But prices are expected to accelerate beginning in March owing to the broader re-opening of the economy and the dropping of last year's weak readings from the calculation, as well as very accommodative fiscal and monetary policy.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers this week that the anticipated rise in inflation over the course of the year, will be "neither particularly large nor persistent."

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding the volatile food and energy component gained 0.1per cent after rising 0.2per cent in January. In the 12 months through February, the so-called core PCE price index climbed 1.4per cent after increasing 1.5per cent in January. The core PCE price index is the Fed's preferred inflation measure for its 2per cent target, a flexible average.

When adjusted for inflation, consumer spending decreased 1.2per cent last month after jumping 3.0per cent in January. The drop in so-called real consumer spending did nothing to dampen enthusiasm about economic growth in the first quarter, with a sharp reversal anticipated in the coming months.

The economy is forecast to grow by as much as a 7.5per cent rate this quarter after expanding at a 4.3per cent pace in the fourth quarter. Growth this year could top 7per cent, which would be the fastest since 1984. The economy contracted 3.5per cent in 2020, the worst performance in 74 years.

Income last month was depressed by a decrease in government transfers. Wages were also flat. The saving rate fell to a still-high 13.6per cent from 19.8per cent in January.

(Reporting by Lucia MutikaniEditing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)