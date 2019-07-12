Colgate to buy skin care business of France's Filorga for US$1.69 billion

Colgate-Palmolive Co said on Thursday it would buy Laboratoires Filorga Cosmétiques' skin care business for 1.50 billion euros (US$1.69 billion).

Filorga's anti-aging skin care products are sold in over 60 countries, with its largest markets being France, Italy, Spain and Greater China.

"This acquisition also provides Colgate entry into the fast-growing and sizeable travel retail channel, particularly in Asia," Chief Executive Officer Noel Wallace said.

Colgate, which is known for its dental-care products, is looking to expand its presence in the high-margin personal care business and had acquired skin-care brands PCA Skin and EltaMD in 2017.

The Filorga transaction will be financed with a combination of debt and cash and is currently expected to close in the third quarter, Colgate said, adding that the deal is expected to have no impact on its diluted earnings per share in 2019.

Citi was Colgate's financial adviser, while Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas advised Filorga.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)