Colorado drops out of states' fight to stop Sprint, T-Mobile merger

Colorado has decided to drop out of an effort by state attorneys general to T-Mobile US's merger with Sprint in exchange for 2,000 jobs, the Colorado attorney general's office said in a statement.

A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this p
FILE PHOTO: A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration taken April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The lawsuit led by New York against the firms and their parent companies Softbank Group Corp and Deutsche Telekom AG, argues the deal will hike consumer prices. A trial date has been set for Dec. 9.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

