COMAC aims to obtain C919 jet's China certification in 2021: state media

Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) aims to obtain certification from China for its narrowbody C919 jet in 2021, state media reported on Wednesday, citing the chief designer Wu Guanghui for the C919 programme.

A model of C919 passenger jet by COMAC is displayed at Aviation Expo China 2017 in Beijing
FILE PHOTO - A model of C919 passenger jet by Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC) is displayed at Aviation Expo China 2017 in Beijing, China September 19, 2017. China Daily via REUTERS

In June last year, the company said it was aiming to obtain the certification for the C919 by the end of 2020.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

