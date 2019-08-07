COMAC aims to obtain C919 jet's China certification in 2021: state media

Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) aims to obtain certification from China for its narrowbody C919 jet in 2021, state media reported on Wednesday, citing the chief designer Wu Guanghui for the C919 programme.

In June last year, the company said it was aiming to obtain the certification for the C919 by the end of 2020.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)