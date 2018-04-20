Comcast, Charter partner for mobile services back-end software

Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc will partner to develop back-end software to support services for their Xfinity and Spectrum mobile offerings, the companies said on Friday.

The 50/50 partnership will help lower costs and power both companies' mobile-related customer sales and support platforms, device logistics and billing.

