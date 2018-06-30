Comcast faces outage due to fiber cut at network partner

Comcast Corp is experiencing service interruption across its business, residential internet, video and voice customers due to a fiber cut at one of its large backbone network partners, the company said in a tweet on Friday.

REUTERS: Comcast Corp is experiencing service interruption across its business, residential internet, video and voice customers due to a fiber cut at one of its large backbone network partners, the company said in a tweet on Friday.

The company said the fiber cut is also impacting other providers.

Comcast was not immediately available for further comment.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

