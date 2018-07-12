Comcast makes higher offer for Sky, tops Fox bid

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Comcast Corp on Wednesday raised its offer for Britain's Sky in a deal valuing the pay-TV group at US$34 billion, challenging a raised bid from Twenty-First Century Fox .

REUTERS: Comcast Corp on Wednesday raised its offer for Britain's Sky in a deal valuing the pay-TV group at US$34 billion, challenging a raised bid from Twenty-First Century Fox .

Comcast's offer of 14.75 pounds per share was higher than the 14 pounds per share, or US$32.5 billion, offered by Rupert Murdoch's Fox earlier in the day.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sonam Rai and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)