Comcast offers US$31 billion to buy pay-TV group Sky, challenges Murdoch

Comcast Corp , the biggest U.S. cable operator, said on Tuesday it was making a cash offer to buy Sky for 22.1 billion pounds (US$31 billion), challenging Rupert Murdoch's Fox to take over the European pay-TV group.

Comcast, which owns NBC and Universal Pictures, said it was offering 12.50 pounds per share, significantly higher than the 10.75 pounds per share agreed by Fox.

The proposed offer pits Comcast against Murdoch, who helped to launch Sky in Britain, and also against Walt Disney which has agreed to buy a string of assets from Fox once the deal is done, including Sky.

"We would like to own the whole of Sky and we will be looking to acquire over 50 percent of the Sky shares," Comcast CEO Brian L. Roberts said in a statement.

21st Century Fox agreed to buy the 61 percent of Sky it did not already own in December 2016 but the takeover has been repeatedly held up by regulatory concerns that Murdoch controls too much media in Britain.

Some Sky shareholders have also started to complain that the offer was too low.

