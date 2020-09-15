Comcast says Peacock streaming service has over 15 million sign-ups

Comcast Corp said on Tuesday its recently launched streaming service Peacock has over 15 million sign-ups since its launch, a 50per cent increase since July 30, when the company last provided details.

Comcast expects to add more than 500,000 broadband users in the current quarter, Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts said at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference.

Because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Comcast's EBITDA is not where the company thought it would be at this point, said Roberts.

Comcast has reopened its Universal theme parks in Japan and Florida, but its California park remains closed.

Roberts said he believed many people would wait for a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to theme parks, and that the current attendance at Universal parks represents about 25per cent of the usual number of guests. The company has slowed down some investments in theme parks, Roberts said.

