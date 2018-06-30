Comcast says services being restored after outage

Comcast Corp is experiencing service interruption across its business, residential internet, video and voice customers due to a fiber cut at one of its large backbone network partners, the company said in a tweet on Friday.

REUTERS: Comcast Corp said on Friday services interrupted by two separate incidents of fiber cuts at its network providers were being restored.

"Our engineers worked to address the issue immediately and services are now being restored to business and residential internet, video and voice customers," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)