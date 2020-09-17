Commerzbank board member to exit, continuing management upheaval

Commerzbank board member to exit, continuing management upheaval

Commerzbank's management shake-up continued on Thursday with the announcement that the board member responsible for private clients, Michael Mandel, would leave the German lender.

FILE PHOTO: A company logo is pictured at the headquarters of Germany's Commerzbank AG during the annual results news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The decision to accept the resignation offer from Mandel was made at a meeting of the bank's supervisory board on Thursday.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

Source: Reuters

