Commerzbank considers sale of Polish unit mBank: Handelsblatt

BERLIN: Germany's Commerzbank is considering selling its Polish subsidiary mBank as part of a new strategy, daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday.

The decision on the sale is expected to come after a meeting next week, the report said, citing people close to the matter.

Commerzbank, which failed in its attempt to merge with Deutsche Bank earlier this year, will hold a supervisory board meeting next week discuss the bank's future strategy, people with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.

The lender is due to hold a press conference on Sept. 27, the company has announced.

Commerzbank declined to comment.

Its 69.3per cent mBank stake has a market value of more than 2 billion euros (US$2.21 billion).

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Tom Sims; Editing by Tassilo Hummel and Pravin Char)