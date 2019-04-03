Commerzbank to decide on April 9 on merger talks with Deutsche: WiWo

Commerzbank's executive board is due to decide on April 9 whether to intensify merger talks with Deutsche Bank or back away from a deal, German business weekly Wirtschaftswoche said on Wednesday.

The magazine said Commerzbank's management is scheduled to discuss next steps in the merger talks during its next regular session, Wirtschaftswoche added, citing company sources.

Commerzbank was not immediately available for comment. Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; additional reporting by Andreas Framke and Tom Sims in Frankfurt; editing by Thomas Seythal)