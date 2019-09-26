Commerzbank to name Bettina Orlopp as new CFO: FAZ

Commerzbank to name Bettina Orlopp as new CFO: FAZ

A Commerzbank logo is pictured before the bank&apos;s annual news conference in Frankfurt
A Commerzbank logo is pictured before the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT: Commerzbank on Thursday will name board member Bettina Orlopp as the lender's new chief financial officer, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, without citing sources, said she had beat out another contender, board member Joerg Hessenmueller, for the role.

A spokeswoman for Commerzbank declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tom Sims)

Source: Reuters

