Commerzbank to name Bettina Orlopp as new CFO: FAZ
FRANKFURT: Commerzbank on Thursday will name board member Bettina Orlopp as the lender's new chief financial officer, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, without citing sources, said she had beat out another contender, board member Joerg Hessenmueller, for the role.
A spokeswoman for Commerzbank declined to comment.
(Reporting by Tom Sims)