Commerzbank to name Bettina Orlopp as new CFO: FAZ

FRANKFURT: Commerzbank on Thursday will name board member Bettina Orlopp as the lender's new chief financial officer, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, without citing sources, said she had beat out another contender, board member Joerg Hessenmueller, for the role.

A spokeswoman for Commerzbank declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tom Sims)