Conagra forecasts sales growth in current quarter

REUTERS: Conagra Brands Inc forecast current-quarter organic sales growth of 6per cent to 8per cent on Thursday, betting on demand for frozen dinners, cake mixes and gourmet popcorns as consumers cook and snack more at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, known for Slim Jim beef jerky and Birds Eye frozen vegetables, reported sales rise of 6.2per cent to nearly US$3 billion for the second quarter ended Nov. 29.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)