Conagra profit beats on higher ready meal, frozen vegetables demand

Conagra Brands Inc on Thursday reported better-than-expected profit and sales, as coronavirus-induced at-home eating trends boosted demand for its frozen vegetables and ready-to-eat meals.

Organic net sales, which exclude impacts from mergers & acquisitions and currency fluctuations, rose 15per cent in the first quarter, much higher than the 10per cent-13per cent range it had previously anticipated.

The maker of Chef Boyardee pastas and Slim Jim beef jerky also raised its quarterly cash dividend by 29per cent and issued a forecast for second quarter organic growth in the range of 6per cent-8per cent.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)