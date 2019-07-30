ConocoPhillips adjusted profit falls on lower crude prices

Independent oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips reported an 11.6per cent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as fears of slowing global economy weighed on crude prices.

U.S. light crude prices averaged US$59.91 per barrel in the second quarter, 11.8per cent lower than a year earlier, while Brent crude averaged US$68.47 per barrel, 8.7per cent lower than a year earlier.

That led to a drop in realized prices per barrel for the company, which earned US$50.50 for each barrel sold in the latest quarter, compared with US$54.32 a year earlier.

ConocoPhillips, the world's largest independent oil and gas producer, said production, excluding Libya, rose to 1.29 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), an increase of 79,000 boepd from a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings fell to US$1.14 billion, or US$1.01 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from US$1.29 billion, or US$1.09 per share, a year earlier.

