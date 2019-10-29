ConocoPhillips profit slumps 43per cent on lower oil prices, higher costs

ConocoPhillips reported a 43per cent drop in adjusted quarterly profit on Tuesday, dragged by lower crude prices and higher exploration expenses.

However, the world's largest independent oil and gas producer reported net earnings of US$3.1 billion, or US$2.74 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$1.9 billion, or US$1.59 per share, a year earlier when the company reported a gain from the sale of its U.K. assets.

Excluding items, ConocoPhillips earned 82 cents per share compared with US$1.36 per share, a year earlier.

Total production, excluding Libya, rose 98,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) to 1.322 million boe/d.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)