ConocoPhillips to buy Concho Resources for US$9.7 billion in 2020's top shale deal
ConocoPhillips said on Monday it would buy Permian-focused driller Concho Resources Inc for US$9.7 billion, the largest shale deal this year as oil and gas producers turn to consolidation to survive slowdown in oil prices and demand.
The all-stock deal comes as U.S. shale companies have posted big losses due to weak crude prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic and have struggled to raise new capital to restructure debt.
Concho shareholders will receive 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips for each share held.
The deal for US$49.30 per share, represents a 1.4per cent premium to Concho's closing close on Friday, according to Reuters calculations.
Together, the companies expect to capture US$500 million of annual cost and capital savings by 2022.
