Constellation Brands cuts back Mexico operations to protect workers

Business

Constellation Brands cuts back Mexico operations to protect workers

U.S. brewer Constellation Brands has begun reducing operations at its breweries in Mexico to protect its workers in line with government directives to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday.

Corona beers are pictured at a BevMo! store ahead of Constellation Brands Inc company results in Pa
FILE PHOTO: Corona beers are pictured at a BevMo! store ahead of Constellation Brands Inc company results in Pasadena, California U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bookmark

MEXICO CITY: U.S. brewer Constellation Brands has begun reducing operations at its breweries in Mexico to protect its workers in line with government directives to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark