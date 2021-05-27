Consumer finance startup Acorns to go public in over US$2 billion SPAC deal

REUTERS: Acorns Grow Inc said on Thursday it was going public through a merger with blank-check company Pioneer Merger Corp in a deal valuing the savings and investing app at about US$2.2 billion.

Acorns Grow will receive cash proceeds of over US$450 million from the deal, which includes a private placement at US$10 per share from investors including Declaration Partners, Greycroft, TPG's global impact investing platform and BlackRock Inc.

Launched in late 2014, California-based Acorns helps consumers invest in stocks and bonds and operates on a subscription-based model that has four million subscribers in the United States.

Its merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Pioneer Merger, which raised about US$403 million in an initial public offering earlier this year, comes after a lull in blank-check dealmaking activity due to increased regulatory scrutiny and saturated investor appetite.

SPACs are shell companies that raise funds via a listing to acquire a private company with the purpose of taking it public, allowing such targets to sidestep a traditional IPO.

