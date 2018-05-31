Consumer Reports now recommends Tesla's Model 3

Consumer Reports said on Wednesday it now recommends Tesla Inc's Model 3, after the influential U.S. magazine's testers found that a recent over-the-air update improved the car's braking distance by nearly 20 feet.

REUTERS: Consumer Reports said on Wednesday it now recommends Tesla Inc's Model 3, after the influential U.S. magazine's testers found that a recent over-the-air update improved the car's braking distance by nearly 20 feet.

An initial review by the magazine a week back said that despite many positives, Model 3 had "big flaws," including braking slower than a full-sized pickup truck.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)