Consumer Reports now recommends Tesla's Model 3

Business

Consumer Reports said on Wednesday it now recommends Tesla Inc's Model 3, after the influential U.S. magazine's testers found that a recent over-the-air update improved the car's braking distance by nearly 20 feet.

FILE PHOTO: A man cleans a Tesla Model 3 car during a media preview at the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing, China April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

An initial review by the magazine a week back said that despite many positives, Model 3 had "big flaws," including braking slower than a full-sized pickup truck.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

