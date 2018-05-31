Consumer Reports recommends Tesla's Model 3 after braking fix

Consumer Reports said on Wednesday it now recommends Tesla Inc's Model 3, after the influential U.S. magazine's testers found that a recent over-the-air update improved the car's braking distance by nearly 20 feet.

REUTERS: Influential U.S. magazine Consumer Reports said on Wednesday that it now recommended Tesla Inc's Model 3 sedan after its latest tests showed that a firmware update improved the car's braking distance by nearly 20 feet.

The magazine last week flagged "big flaws" in the car, including braking slower than a full-sized pickup truck, while also highlighting many positives.

Advertisement

Tesla shares rose 2.5 percent to US$290.80 on Wednesday after the report.

The Model 3 sedan is seen as crucial to Tesla's profitability at a time when it is battling to reverse production shortfalls, confronting reports of crashes involving its vehicles and facing increased skepticism over its finances.

The update improved the Model 3's overall score enough for a recommendation, said Consumer Reports, which had also raised other concerns such as the car's wind noise, stiff ride and uncomfortable rear seat.

"Really appreciate the high quality critical feedback from @ConsumerReports. Road noise & ride comfort already addressed too. UI improvements coming via remote software update later this month," Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1001863039308595201 in response to the report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the retest, Consumer Reports found that Model 3 stopped at 133 feet from 60 mph, matching Tesla's earlier claims on the car's braking distance.

Musk had acknowledged the brake issue last week, saying that the magazine's tests had used two early versions of the car and that a firmware update could improve braking distance beyond initial specs.

Jake Fisher, director of automotive testing at Consumer Reports, said he had never seen a car that could improve its track performance with an over-the-air update in his 19-year career at the magazine.

Consumer Reports said it would test another Model 3, after Musk told the magazine that the electric car maker had already made changes to address the three other issues flagged in its initial report.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva)