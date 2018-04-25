Contract for Tuas Terminal Phase II worth S$1.46b awarded to international consortium

SINGAPORE: A S$1.46 billion contract for the Tuas Terminal Phase 2 development project has been awarded to an international consortium.

A statement from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) announced on Wednesday (Apr 25) that it signed the agreement with Penta Ocean Construction, Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Boskalis International.



With Phase 1 well underway, this second phase of development will increase the total port capacity by another 21 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) per annum by 2027, MPA said.



The statement said works under Phase II include the design and construction of 387 hectares of reclaimed land bounded by 9.1km of caisson walls.

"The latest innovations and technologies, such as E-cranes and reclaimer barges, will be employed to maximise the use of dredged materials for filling above sea level," MPA said.

When fully developed by the 2040s, Tuas Terminal will be able to handle up to 65 million TEUs annually.



It was one of seven agreements signed at the Singapore Maritime Technology Conference.

These included a partnership between MPA, Keppel Offshore & Marine and the Technology Centre for Offshore and Marine Singapore to jointly develop autonomous vessels capable of undertaking harbour operations such as channelling, berthing, mooring and towing, for safer, more efficient and more cost effective operations.

Under another agreement, the consortium comprising ST Electronics and Kongsberg Norcontrol of Norway will be working on the Next Generation Vessel Traffic Management System Innovation Programme (NVGTMS).

Mr Andrew Tan, Chief Executive of MPA, said: “We are glad to have like-minded partners who strongly believe in the importance of digitalisation, technology and innovation. These MOUs will help us to take the maritime sector to a new level of development in areas such as automation, data analytics, intelligent systems and cybersecurity."

