Corona maker Constellation Brands quarterly results top estimates

Constellation Brands Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines.

Shares of the company rose 2.9 percent in premarket trading.

Net income attributable to the company more than doubled to US$925.5 million, or US$4.64 per Class A share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 28.

The company's latest quarter was helped by a US$363 million gain due to the recently enacted U.S. tax law.

The company also raised quarterly dividends by 42 percent each on its Class A and Class B shares.

The maker of Robert Mondavi wines and SVEDKA vodka said sales rose 8.5 percent to US$1.77 billion. Analysts on average were expecting US$1.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.90 per share, above analysts' estimates of US$1.74 per share.

