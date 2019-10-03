Corona maker Constellation hit by pot investment loss; shares drop

Constellation Brands Inc racked up millions of dollars in losses from its investment in Canadian pot company Canopy Growth, pushing the maker of Corona and Modelo beers into a quarterly loss and sending its shares down as much as 8per cent.

REUTERS: Constellation Brands Inc racked up millions of dollars in losses from its investment in Canadian pot company Canopy Growth, pushing the maker of Corona and Modelo beers into a quarterly loss and sending its shares down as much as 8per cent.

The brewer has invested over US$4 billion in Canopy , making it one of the first major alcohol producers looking to cash in on the proposed legalization of recreational weed in several countries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the pot producer has been reporting losses as it invests in equipment, research and marketing, warning in August that it would need another three to five years to turn profitable.

"Clearly, the Canopy investment has not turned out how they would have liked it to so far," said William O' Neil analyst Andrew Kessner.

"They knew the investment was going to be a drag for a while... but I think what has changed since then is that it is kind of clear now that Canopy's runway to profitability... is much longer than Constellation anticipated."

Net loss attributable to Constellation was US$525.2 million in the second quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with a profit of US$1.15 billion a year earlier, due to US$484.4 million in losses from the Canopy investment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Constellation said it also marked down US$839 million in value of its investment in Canopy during the quarter.

The brewer also cut its fiscal 2020 earnings per share on a reported basis to 55 cents to 75 cents from US$4.95 to US$5.25, but raised its adjusted profit forecast that excludes the costs related to Canopy investments to US$9 to US$9.20 from the previous range of US$8.65 to US$8.95.

Constellation's loss from Canopy overshadowed a better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit that was driven by summer demand for its Modelo Especial and Corona beers.

The company's legacy business has been growing steadily as Constellation adds Mexican and craft beers to its portfolio, helping cushion the impact from waning beer demand across the globe.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Sales of beers, its biggest business, rose about 7.4per cent to US$1.64 billion, lifting overall sales about 2per cent.

Excluding items, Constellation earned US$2.72 per share, above analysts' estimate of US$2.60, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Sriraj Kalluvil)