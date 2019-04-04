Corona maker Constellation to sell about 30 brands in a US$1.7 billion deal

Constellation Brands Inc said on Wednesday it would sell about 30 of its low-end wine and spirits brands and related facilities to E. & J. Gallo Winery for US$1.7 billion, as the Corona beer maker focuses on its more premium and profitable brands.

The deal, which includes brands such as Clos du Bois, Black Box and Mark West, is expected to close at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)