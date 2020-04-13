Emirates to operate limited passenger services to US, Asia, North Africa

DUBAI: Dubai's Emirates said on Monday (Apr 13) it planned to operate limited passenger services to Algiers, Tunis, Jakarta, Manila, Taipei, Kabul and Chicago.

It did not say when the flights would operate.

The United Arab Emirates is permitting a limited number of outbound-only flights for those wishing to leave the country after suspending regular services last month.



