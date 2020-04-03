100 Keppel Shipyard workers who had 'direct contact' with COVID-19 cases placed on leave of absence

SINGAPORE: About 100 Keppel Shipyard personnel who had "direct contact" with a cluster of COVID-19 patients linked to the shipyard have been placed on a 14-day leave of absence.

On Thursday (Apr 2), the authorities identified Keppel Shipyard as a new COVID-19 cluster, linking three previously announced cases to it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In response to CNA's queries on Friday, a Keppel Shipyard spokesperson confirmed two Keppel Shipyard employees had tested positive for COVID-19 on Mar 30 and were now in hospital.

The Keppel Offshore and Marine subsidiary also said that two other COVID-19 cases from its customers were linked to the shipyard, but that it was "unable to comment on behalf of other companies".

The areas that the infected individuals came into contact with have been "thoroughly deep cleaned and disinfected", said the spokesperson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a further precautionary measure, said the spokesperson, parts of Keppel Shipyard's Tuas yard have also been closed.

Workers affected by the closure have also been placed on a 14-day leave of absence starting Apr 1. This group includes direct employees and resident contractors, said the spokesperson.

Keppel Shipyard is extending its "full support" to the infected employees and their families, said the spokesperson.

A total of 1,049 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Singapore as of Thursday.

On Thursday, the country reported its fourth death related to the disease, a 68-year-old Indonesian man. He had a history of diabetes and hypertension, and died from complications due to the novel coronavirus.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram