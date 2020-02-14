KLM apologises after airliner crew's COVID-19 toilet note sparks outrage in South Korea

A KLM commercial passenger jet takes off in Blagnac near Toulouse
A KLM commercial passenger jet takes off in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, May 29, 2019. (File photo: Reuters/Regis Duvignau)
SEOUL: KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, offered a public apology on Friday (Feb 14) after a crew member sparked online outrage by posting a sign in Korean saying passengers on a recent flight were not allowed to use a toilet because of the new coronavirus.

Photos of the handwritten sign saying "lavatory for crew members only" went viral in South Korea this week after a passenger on a 10-hour flight from Amsterdam to Seoul's Incheon airport on Monday shared the images online.

The passenger accused KLM of discriminating against South Korean passengers because the sign was only in Korean.

"Dear KLM ... Today, you made it quite clear that you discriminate against race. Using Corona Virus as an excuse. You owe my friend and Korea a HUGE apology," wrote one Twitter user, whose posts in English and Korean about the incident gathered thousands of retweets and likes.

The hashtag BoycottKLM was trending on Korean Twitter.

안녕하세요. KLM항공사에서 코로나바이러스로 인한 인종차별을 겪어 해당 사실을 전합니다. 혹시 아래 상황에 대해 공식적으로 KLM으로부터 사과를 받기 위한 방안에 대해 의견이 있으신 분은 도움을 부탁드립니다. (사실 아직 비행기 착륙 전인데 기내 와이파이 이용하여 알립니다.) A. 현상 설명 •2월 10일 암스테르담에서 인천으로 오는 KL855 항공편에서 사진과 같이 비행기 뒤편 화장실에 한글로만 “승무원 전용 화장실”이라는 문구가 붙어있었습니다. 한글 문구를 읽을 수 있는 고객은 해당 화장실 사용이 허용되지 않았습니다. •만석에 가까운 비행기에서 본래 고객이 사용하던 화장실을 승무원 전용으로 변경한 이유가 무엇이며, 왜 영어는 없이 한국말로만 문구가 적혀있었을까요? •저는 함께 비행기에 타고있던 직장 동료에게 이 사실을 공유하기 위해 해당 상황을 사진으로 찍었습니다. •동료와 현상을 두고 한참 이야기 하고있을 때 부사무장인 El MAHOVA PITTA가 저에게 다가와 네덜란드 규제에 따라 비행기 내 사진을 찍는 행위를 불허한다며 당장 사진을 지우라고 다긋쳤습니다. •비행기 내에서 수도 없이 많은 사진을 찍어온 저는 제 행동이 불법행위라고 제기된 상황이 이해되지 않았습니다. •이에 사무장과 함께 이 문제를 논의하고 싶다고하여 저는 아래 3가지 포인트로 질문을 주었습니다. B. 문제 제기 1. 비행기 내 사진 촬영 금지 발언 •기내에서 사진을 찍지 말라는 정확한 법률적 근거가 무엇입니까? 정확한 규제/코드 명을 알려주고 제가 정말 불법 행위를 했다면 바로 사진을 지우겠습니다. 라고 밝혔습니다. •다만 법률적 근거없이 저에게 사진을 지우라고 강요했다면 그 이유는 무엇입니까? KLM 스스로도 이 상황이 논란이 될 수 있음을 인지한 것 아닙니까? 2. 승무원 전용 화장실 목적과 한글로만 적은 이유 •승무원 전용 화장실의 목적이 무엇입니까? 승무원 스스로를 코로나바이러스로부터 보호하는 것입니까? •그렇다면 왜 한글로만 적혀 있고 왜 한국고객만 사용하지 못하도록 막았습니까? 전 세계 모든 사람은 똑같이 코로나 바이러스 감염 가능성에 노출되어 있습니다. 3. 승무원 전용 화장실의 공식적인 안내 여부 •또한 왜 이 상황을 공식적으로 방송을 통해 알려 고객에게 양해를 구하지 않고, 단순히 종이만 붙여 놓은 것입니까? •모든 탑승 고객은 KLM의 다른 노선과 마찬가지로 정당한 가격을 지불하고 동일한 수준의 서비스를 받을 권리가 있습니다. C. KLM 대응 제 질문에 대한 KLM 사무장의 답변은 아래와 같았고, KLM의 행동은 명백한 인종차별 및 서비스 대응 부족으로밖에 해석되지 않습니다. 1. 비행기 내 사진 촬영 금지 발언 •사무장이 저에게 보여준 법률은 두 번째 사진과 같이 “허락 없이 타인의 사진을 찍는다면 불법행위이다.” 입니다. 그러나 저는 사람이 아닌 사물(화장실 문)을 찍었으므로 문제가 되지 않습니다. •결국 KLM은 있지도 않은 규제로 제 사진을 지우려 했으며, 논란이 될 수 있는 상황을 막고자 했다고 밖에 판단되지 않습니다. ￼ 2. 승무원 전용 화장실 목적과 한글로만 적은 이유 •KLM은 본인 스스로를 잠재 코로나 보균자 고객으로부터 지키기 위해 결정된 사항이라 이야기했습니다. 저는 승무원이 다른 기타 직업군에 비해 2차 감염의 위험도가 높은 직업군이므로 이를 막기 위한 의도로 충분히 이해할 수 있었습니다. •다만 해당 사항을 한글로만 적은 이유에 대해 묻자 “그게 기분이 나빠? 그럼 내가 영어로도 써줄게! 됐지?”라며 그제서야 영어 문구도 함께 적어주는 친절함을 보여주었습니다. 왜 한국 사람만 화장실을 이용할 수 없는 것이죠? 한국 사람만 보균 가능성을 갖고 있나요? 명백한 인종 차별입니다. •또한 화장실을 잠궈 Occupied 로 되어있으면 영미권 고객은 읽고 들어가지 않기 때문에 굳이 영문 표기하지 않았다는 변명도 했습니다만, 실제 사진 보면 Vacant로 되어있습니다. 3. 승무원 전용 화장실의 공식적인 안내 여부 •본인들 의사결정이므로 본인들이 원하는 방식으로 공지하는데 왜 문제냐는 답변을 받았습니다. •만석에 가까운 수많은 고객이 화장실 하나를 나누어 써야하는 상황인데 종이 한장으로 공지한다니요. 다국적기업으서 KLM이 반드시 추구할 가치는 “Fairness”입니다. 단순히 제 개인이 아니라 해당 항공기에 탑승해 불편함을 겪어야만 했던 승객, 더 나아가 인종차별을 받은 대한민국 국민에게 공식 사과를 요합니다

On Friday, executives with KLM bowed as they publicly apologised at a news conference in Seoul, saying they take allegations of discrimination "very seriously" and promising to prevent it from happening again.

"This is a human mistake, and we don't take it lightly," said Guillaume Glass, an Air France-KLM regional general manager. "We are deeply sorry that this was viewed as discrimination, which was absolutely not the intention of the crew."

The crew said using only Korean on the sign was simply an oversight. An English notice was added after passengers complained, Glass said.

It is not KLM policy to reserve lavatories for crew, he added.

On Wednesday, South Korea's transportation ministry released a statement warning KLM over its "discriminatory measures" and calling on the company to ensure it didn't happen again.

At a previously scheduled meeting on Friday, Dutch Ambassador Joanne Doornewaard expressed regrets over the incident to Transportation Minister Kim Hyun-mee, a ministry official told Reuters.

Source: Reuters/zl

