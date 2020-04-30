McDonald's profit slides as restaurants limit services

CHICAGO, Illinois: McDonald's Corp reported a 16.7 per cent slide in quarterly profit on Thursday (Apr 30) as most of its restaurants across the globe limited their services to deliveries and takeaways to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The world's largest fast-food company said about 75 per cent of its about 39,000 restaurants around the world were operational, including almost all of its nearly 14,000 restaurants in the United States.

The company said it had resumed operations in China, where the virus was first detected late last year, although demand remained low as consumers had not fully returned to their routines.

"The global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted our business, and we continue to operate in a very challenging and unpredictable environment," Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said.

The health crisis, which has infected over a million in the United States and killed about 60,000, has forced a month long government-led lockdowns, bringing dine-in businesses for several restaurants to a halt towards the end of the first quarter.

Earlier this month, McDonald's withdrew its outlook for the year, joining other restaurant chains, citing uncertainties related to the health crisis and its impact on the global economic conditions.

The burger chain, which had pre-announced a 3.4 per cent fall in first-quarter comparable store sales earlier this month, said net income fell to US$1.11 billion, or US$1.47 per share, in the first quarter ended Mar 31 from US$1.33 billion, or US$1.72 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6.2 per cent to US$4.71 billion, compared with Wall Street estimates of US$4.65 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

