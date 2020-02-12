Crisis talks on Mobile World Congress amid exodus of major players over COVID-19 fears

MADRID: The organisers of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) said on Wednesday (Feb 12) they were monitoring "the fast-changing" development of the coronavirus, in a statement issued after sources said the event in Barcelona was likely to be called off.

In a statement, the GSMA telecoms industry group hosting the event said: "The novel coronavirus is a fast-changing situation, which GSMA is monitoring closely. This includes regularly meeting with global and Spanish health experts – as well as our partners – to ensure the wellbeing of attendees.

"We have already implemented additional health measures ahead of MWC 2020 and will continue to seek expert medical advice on a frequent basis."

A source said the situation was evolving by the minute and that the GSMA would update its members and the public as soon as it is able to, after a string of industry heavyweight withdrew over coronavirus fears.

"We're leaning towards a cancellation. It should be announced later in the day," the source told AFP.

The GSMA, the mobile trade association that organises the annual show, had originally been due to convene a meeting of its members on Friday to discuss whether or not to cancel the show, which this year runs from Feb 24 to 27.

But the date was brought forward as an increasing number of industry heavyweights pulled out, with Vodafone, Nokia and Deutsche Telekom announcing their withdrawal just hours before the meeting.

The annual Barcelona-based congress normally draws more than 100,000 people, but this year, participation has been hit by the outbreak of a deadly new coronavirus, now known as COVID-19.

Barcelona's city authorities and the Spanish government have repeatedly stated that it would be safe for travellers to attend. COVID-19 has caused fatalities in around 2 per cent of reported cases from pneumonia or multiple organ failure.

That failed, however, to alleviate concerns among other exhibitors that the precautions would be insufficient to halt the virus that has spread beyond China's borders to two dozen countries.

In a statement, Nokia said it believed it was a "prudent decision" to cancel its participation.

"Nokia plans to go directly to customers with a series of “Nokia Live” events aimed at showcasing the industry-leading demos and launches scheduled for MWC," the Finnish company said in a statement, setting out its alternative plans.

Vodafone, the world's second largest mobile operator, also joined the exodus of major European players on Wednesday.

Vodafone has been carefully monitoring the news on the coronavirus and has noted the recent warnings from the World Health Organization," the company said.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to withdraw from this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona."

MOBILE CHINA CONGRESS?

Major Chinese exhibitors, led by Huawei, had vowed to attend, ordering at-risk staff to isolate themselves and drafting in replacements from elsewhere to staff event stands and network with clients.

The GSMA had banned attendees from China's Hubei province, where the coronavirus outbreak began, and required others to prove that they had been outside the country for at least two weeks prior to the event.

COVID-19 has proved to be contagious even when people who have caught it are asymptomatic, meaning that people attending the MWC might not even realise that they could infect others they meet there.



Reconstructing meetings and movements across the Fira trade grounds and the city of Barcelona of anyone who later tests positive would be a difficult task.

The coronavirus has killed more than 1,100 people in China, with confirmed infections of nearly 45,000.

