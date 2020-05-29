Coronavirus infects more than 3,000 US meatpacking workers: union

More than 3,000 U.S. meatpacking workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 44 workers have died, the country's largest meatpacking union said on Thursday, reflecting an increasing toll on plant employees.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union has called on the Trump administration and meat companies like Tyson Foods Inc and JBS USA to do more to protect workers from the disease. The union reported 35 worker deaths in meatpacking as of May 12.

