Corroded pipe led to Philadelphia refinery fire: US Chemical Safety Board

NEW YORK: A thinning piece of metal pipe that had not been tested for corrosion led to a June fire and explosions at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board said in a report on Wednesday.

The pipe fitting gave way early on the morning of June 21, releasing more than 3,200 pounds of the highly toxic chemical hydrofluoric acid to the atmosphere, the CSB said. The metal composition of the pipe also did not meet industry standards, it said.

The fire destroyed a key fuel processing unit at the 335,000 barrel-per day refinery and prompted PES to file for bankruptcy a month later.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)