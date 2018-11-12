Cosmetics giant Coty replaces CEO, chairman

Coty Inc said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Camillo Pane has resigned and will be replaced by Pierre Laubies, the former CEO of Dutch coffee company Jacobs Douwe Egberts.

REUTERS: Coty Inc replaced its chief executive officer and chairman on Monday, days after the cosmetics giant spooked investors by saying it was grappling with supply chain issues that could hurt its performance this fiscal year.

Camillo Pane is stepping down as Coty's CEO due to family reasons and will be replaced by Pierre Laubies, the former CEO of Dutch coffee firm Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE), Coty said.

Chairman Bart Becht will also step aside but will remain on the board. He will be replaced by board member Peter Harf.

"(The changes are) not that surprising given the poor performance of the company and the additional supply chain issues that have come about," said D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser.

Becht had handpicked Pane to be Coty's CEO, Weiser said. The two executives were colleagues at Reckitt Benckiser , where Becht once served as CEO.

The moves come during a challenging time for New York-based Coty, which is struggling to integrate the 40 brands it acquired from Procter & Gamble in 2016.

Last week the company revealed that supply chain problems from a trucker strike in Brazil, hurricanes and a warehousing issue in Germany had sapped revenue in the past two quarters.

Some of that impact may not be fully recovered during fiscal year 2019, Coty had said, driving its shares down 20 percent.

Coty's new CEO Laubies, who led JDE for over four years until December 2017, also counts stints at confectionary company Mars Inc and soup maker Campbell Soup on his resume.

Laubies will likely face challenges at Coty that were similar to those at JDE, where he succeeded in overhauling a mass coffee brand in a highly competitive market, said Jonathan Feeney, managing partner at research firm Consumer Edge.

"Certainly some of the challenges of the COTY Consumer Beauty business rhyme with those of JDE," Feeney said.

The new executives have each at some time been linked with JAB Holding Co, the investment vehicle of the billionaire Reimann family and the majority shareholder of Coty as well as JDE.

New Coty Chairman Harf once served as JAB's CEO. Laubies is linked to JAB through his former role as CEO of D.E. Master Blenders, which was owned by JAB and merged with Mondelez's coffee business to form JDE.

Pane became Coty's CEO in October 2016, following the completion of Coty's acquisition of P&G's beauty business that added brands including Clairol and MaxFactor to its portfolio.

Coty shares were 3 percent higher on Monday morning.

