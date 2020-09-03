Costa Coffee's rejig plan to put 1,650 roles at risk

Costa Coffee, a unit of Coca-Cola Co , said on Thursday a plan to streamline its UK in-store structure in response to the coronavirus pandemic will put nearly 1,650 jobs at risk.

REUTERS: Costa Coffee, a unit of Coca-Cola Co , said on Thursday a plan to streamline its UK in-store structure in response to the coronavirus pandemic will put nearly 1,650 jobs at risk.

The coffee chain, which employs around 16,000 people across 1,600 wholly-owned stores in the UK, said the change includes the removal of the assistant store manager role across the UK business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)