Costco, P&G, J&J among few to hike dividend during coronavirus crisis

Warehouse operator Costco Wholesale Corp on Wednesday raised its quarterly dividend by about 8per cent, joining a small but growing list of companies to do so at a time when most of corporate America is suspending shareholders returns in order to shore up liquidity as the coronavirus crisis deepens.

Healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson and consumer goods company Procter & Gamble also raised their quarterly dividends by about 6per cent each on Tuesday.

Demand for consumer and healthcare products, groceries and other essential items has risen dramatically as people stockpile to tide over the lockdowns imposed to curb the COVID-19 padnemic, caused by the new coronavirus.

Here are some more companies that have announced higher dividends this month:

Johnson & Johnson US$1.01 US$0.95 6.32per cent April 14 US$389.28

Procter & Gamble Co US$0.7907 US$0.7459 6.01per cent April 14 US$299.35

Costco Wholesale Corp US$0.70 US$0.65 7.69per cent April 15 US$138.70

First Republic Bank US$0.20 US$0.19 5.26per cent April 14 US$16.19

Bank Ozk US$0.27 US$0.26 3.85per cent April 01 US$2.32

H.B. Fuller Co <FUL.N US$0.1625 US$0.16 1.56per cent April 02 US$1.53

Lindsay Corp US$0.32 US$0.31 3.23per cent April 06 US$0.99

* Market cap according to Refinitiv Eikon data as of trading close on April 15

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)