Costco misses quarterly sales estimates, shares fall

Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street estimates, as it cut prices and invested more in its online business to compete with Amazon and Walmart.

Shares of the company were down nearly 4 percent at US$218.49 in extended trade.

Total revenue rose 10.2 percent to US$35.07 billion, missing analysts' average estimate of US$34.80 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, sales at established warehouses, excluding the impact of fuel and currency changes, rose 7.5 percent for the first quarter ended Nov. 25, well above estimates of 5.8 percent.

Net income attributable to the company rose to US$767 million, or US$1.73 per share, from US$640 million, or US$1.45 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

