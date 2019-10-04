Costco quarterly sales miss estimates amid rising competition

Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street estimates, as the U.S. hypermarket chain struggled to lure shoppers in a competitive grocery space, sending its shares down about 2per cent in extended trading.

REUTERS: Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street estimates, as the U.S. hypermarket chain struggled to lure shoppers in a competitive grocery space, sending its shares down about 2per cent in extended trading.

U.S. grocers compete fiercely to attract shoppers and also face the threat of Amazon.com Inc expanding into the space, forcing Costco and other grocers to slash prices and invest heavily in stores and online.

In August, Costco opened its first store in Shanghai where overcrowding and traffic jams in the neighborhood forced the retailer to limit the number of shoppers in the store.

Comparable-store sales, or those recorded at Costco's e-commerce platform and warehouses open for more than a year, rose 5.1per cent, excluding the impact of fuel and currency fluctuations. Analysts estimated a 5.25per cent rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

In the United States, comparable store sales, excluding fuel, rose 5.2per cent, also missing the estimate of 5.32per cent.

Net income attributable to the company rose to US$1.10 billion, or US$2.47 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Sept. 1, from US$1.04 billion, or US$2.36 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the Issaquah, Washington-based company earned US$2.69 per share, 15 cents above expectations.

The company's total revenue rose about 7per cent to US$47.50 billion, but fell short of estimates of US$47.57 billion.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)