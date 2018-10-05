Costco quarterly sales narrowly beat estimates

Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp's quarterly sales narrowly beat estimates on Thursday, with online sales losing steam in the face of intense competition from Amazon Inc and Walmart .

REUTERS: Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp's quarterly sales narrowly beat estimates on Thursday, with online sales losing steam in the face of intense competition from Amazon Inc and Walmart .

Net income attributable to Costco rose to US$1.04 billion, or US$2.36 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept.2, from US$919 million, or US$2.08 per share, a year earlier.

Advertisement

Net sales rose 5 percent to US$44.41 billion, while analysts were expecting US$44.27 billion.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)