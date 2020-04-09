Costco's March same-store sales jump as coronavirus triggers surge in buying

Costco Wholesale Corp reported a 9.6per cent jump in March comparable sales, as customers stocked up on essentials to weather coronavirus-led lockdowns.

U.S. comparable sales rose 10.7per cent for five weeks ended April 5, while e-commerce sales surged 48.3per cent, Costco said in a statement.

The company said last month that it was seeing a big jump in sales due to the coronavirus crisis and was forced to place quantity limits on some products including bleach, bottled water and dry grocery items.

Costco, which currently operates 787 warehouses including 547 in the United States and Puerto Rico, also reported a 11.7per cent jump in March sales to US$15.49 billion, compared with a year earlier.

