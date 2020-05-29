Costco Wholesale revenue rises 7.3per cent on coronavirus-induced stockpiling

Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp reported a 7.3per cent increase in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as people stocked up on essentials before hunkering down in their homes to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Total revenue rose to US$37.27 billion from US$34.74 billion last year, driven by a jump in online sales.

Net income attributable to Costco fell to US$838 million, or US$1.89 per share, in the third quarter ended May 10, from US$906 million, or US$2.05 per share, a year earlier.

